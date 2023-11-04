Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Holdings Lifted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 106.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 176,944 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 86.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 137.7% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 237,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 137,346 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 73.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 57,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 24,271 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $961.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

