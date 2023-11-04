New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 578 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $51.96 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

