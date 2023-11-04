Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,391 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

DVN opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $74.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

