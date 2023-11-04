New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.52.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $420.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.21 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.63.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

