New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 242 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.02.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

