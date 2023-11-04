New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 22,672 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,672 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.90.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.