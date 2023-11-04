Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 118.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,584 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $756,836,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Finally, Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,101,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.81. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

