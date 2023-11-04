New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.