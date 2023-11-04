Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 47.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.85.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $217.26 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $248.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

