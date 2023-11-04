Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 800,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,975 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $96,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $2,170,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $130.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.88 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.