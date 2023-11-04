Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 105 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Insulet by 78.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after acquiring an additional 66,814 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $6,547,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000.

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

PODD stock opened at $162.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.60. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

