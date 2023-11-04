Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

