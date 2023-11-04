Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 117 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 716.7% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $111.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.69 and a 200-day moving average of $136.77.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.70%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

