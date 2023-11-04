Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in CDW were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,326,000 after buying an additional 1,447,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,263,000 after buying an additional 156,066 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,149,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,813,000 after acquiring an additional 100,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,247,000 after acquiring an additional 63,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $209.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.96. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $215.81.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

