H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.

H&R Block has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. H&R Block has a payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H&R Block to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 263.99% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research increased their price target on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

