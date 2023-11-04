BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (BRSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of BRSA opened at GBX 180 ($2.19) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 180.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 184.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 172.50 ($2.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 215 ($2.62). The company has a market capitalization of £144.04 million, a PE ratio of -3,000.00 and a beta of 0.71.
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.