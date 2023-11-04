Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0092 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

CIOXY stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Cielo has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Cielo had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cielo will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

