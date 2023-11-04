QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Announces Earnings Results

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. QuidelOrtho updated its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.30 EPS.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QDEL stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. QuidelOrtho has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 338.28 and a beta of 0.33.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,749,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 619,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after buying an additional 340,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,321,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,944,000 after buying an additional 292,189 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 743.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 237,192 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QDEL

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.