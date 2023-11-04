Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Seagen Price Performance

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $215.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.47. Seagen has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $217.51. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $693,100.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $90,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,711 shares in the company, valued at $14,360,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,488 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

