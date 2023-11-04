Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.00 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00, Briefing.com reports. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

SRPT stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.96. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day moving average of $118.02.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 9,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,401.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 246,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,038,652.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 18,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.