United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $224.43 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.99 and its 200 day moving average is $225.94.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,806,244 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

