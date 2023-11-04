Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Ubiquiti has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Ubiquiti has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $13.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of UI stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.35. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $104.08 and a 1-year high of $323.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $491.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.97 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 186.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 133.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 52.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

