DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $110.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut DTE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.21.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.21. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $122.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

