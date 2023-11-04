Mizuho Raises Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $116.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $113.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.29.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $112.44 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average is $103.06.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,832.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,832.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $294,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,460 shares in the company, valued at $372,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,811 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.