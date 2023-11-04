Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of +5% yr/yr to ~$1.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 5.6 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.44.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,342 shares of company stock worth $24,113,017 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

