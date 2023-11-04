Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.68. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.75-$7.00 EPS.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $100.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 101.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average is $88.85. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $102.46.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Cardinal Health by 330.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.