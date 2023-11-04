Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,110,139 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 345% from the previous session’s volume of 699,358 shares.The stock last traded at $18.38 and had previously closed at $18.03.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91.

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 835,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

