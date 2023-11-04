Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.13

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.13 and last traded at $54.13, with a volume of 93421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ATGE. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.89 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Adtalem Global Education's quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,399. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,399. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $578,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 98,052 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

