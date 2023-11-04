CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.50

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 373906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CXW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $463.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $465,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 46,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $482,246.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,530.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $465,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,116 shares of company stock worth $1,856,032. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CoreCivic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,939,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,246,000 after buying an additional 199,682 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,194,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,525,000 after acquiring an additional 416,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CoreCivic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,105,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,595,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,419,000 after acquiring an additional 71,815 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in CoreCivic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,559,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,126,000 after acquiring an additional 86,732 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading

