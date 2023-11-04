VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.74

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.74 and last traded at $57.87, with a volume of 27410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.
VSEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.67%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 789.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 144.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
