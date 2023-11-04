MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Down 7.6% on Analyst Downgrade

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.6% on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $55.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MasTec traded as low as $45.04 and last traded at $45.28. Approximately 954,832 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 736,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.64.

Get MasTec alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MasTec

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 92.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 152.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 75.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.42.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.