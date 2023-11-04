Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 1,639,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,294,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

TV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $4.60 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,097,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,431 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 413.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 297,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 239,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

