CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $215.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. CyberArk Software traded as high as $177.12 and last traded at $174.79, with a volume of 382892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.73.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,368,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,515,000 after acquiring an additional 36,006 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after purchasing an additional 269,922 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,178,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,507,000 after buying an additional 132,707 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,070,000 after buying an additional 196,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 0.99.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

