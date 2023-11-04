CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $215.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. CyberArk Software traded as high as $177.12 and last traded at $174.79, with a volume of 382892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.73.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,368,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,515,000 after acquiring an additional 36,006 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after purchasing an additional 269,922 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,178,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,507,000 after buying an additional 132,707 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,070,000 after buying an additional 196,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 0.99.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

