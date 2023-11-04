Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), reports. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $30.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 million.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.54 million, a P/E ratio of -45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.04. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.