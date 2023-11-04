Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.96 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $127.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $116.35 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.48 and a 200-day moving average of $192.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Albemarle by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after acquiring an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $75,802,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 228.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,847,000 after acquiring an additional 339,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,118,007,000 after acquiring an additional 260,087 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

