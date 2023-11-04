Belden (NYSE:BDC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $63.53

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.53 and last traded at $64.73, with a volume of 140208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Get Belden alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BDC

Belden Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.54.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Belden had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,283.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 453,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $30,822,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,382,000 after buying an additional 392,689 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth $16,070,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Belden by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 428,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,180,000 after acquiring an additional 184,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.