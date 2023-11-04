PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.63. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 240.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRCT shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

