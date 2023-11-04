First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.54 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.67%. First Watch Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FWRG. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $193,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,607.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

