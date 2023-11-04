Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Exelixis updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Exelixis Trading Up 4.3 %

EXEL stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,719.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after buying an additional 1,683,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,546,000 after acquiring an additional 220,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,152,000 after purchasing an additional 423,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,768,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after purchasing an additional 201,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exelixis by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,752,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,251,000 after purchasing an additional 924,189 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.