Piper Sandler Lowers Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $67.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.42.

Block stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. Block has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.53 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $176,551.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,012,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,222 shares of company stock worth $1,006,326 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

