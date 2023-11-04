Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MX. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:MX opened at $7.52 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. Analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $83,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,198. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $91,023.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 533,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,209.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,198. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

