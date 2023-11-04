Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.91.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 6.3 %

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $169.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

