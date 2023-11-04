Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 386,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,120,000 after buying an additional 37,603 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

