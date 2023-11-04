Gala Tops One Day Volume of $96.35 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. During the last week, Gala has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $538.71 million and $96.35 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,564,547,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,591,431,115 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

