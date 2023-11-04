Monero (XMR) One Day Volume Tops $62.06 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $169.28 or 0.00487365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $3.11 billion and $62.06 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,735.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.66 or 0.00200563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.53 or 0.00683880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00049982 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00141693 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,353,624 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.