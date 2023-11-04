Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.
Driven Brands Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of DRVN stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $32.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $606.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.38 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 18.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
