Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $39.50

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.22. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $840.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

