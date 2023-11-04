TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.55 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.85%. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. TELUS International (Cda) updated its FY23 guidance to $0.90-0.97 EPS.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 451.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 375,544 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 203.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 335,698 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 339.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 236,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 206,900 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.87.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

