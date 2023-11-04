Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sempra had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sempra updated its FY24 guidance to $4.55-4.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.55-$4.90 EPS.

NYSE SRE opened at $72.35 on Friday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $84.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 60.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth $71,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.05.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

