U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Issues Earnings Results

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 9.20%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $921.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.50. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

In related news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 41,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $583,504.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,419,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,953,712.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 389.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 25.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,373 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

